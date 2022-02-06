Home baker shares how she got a fresh start

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Love is in the air and one Chippewa Valley baker is sharing her inspiring story and love for baking after an appearance earlier on Sunday at a local Valentine's-themed craft fair.
Home baker Jacquelyn Johnson said she is looking for a fresh start.
"I'm really, really hoping that everything comes out the way I envision. I'm hoping in the next year or two we can move from just smaller orders to an actual brick and mortar," Johnson said.
A mom of three, Johnson ditched a 12-hour-long, six-day-a week schedule as a bartender in Bloomer and Chippewa Falls two years ago after her grandmother was diagnosed with kidney failure. The 32-year-old became her grandmother's main caretaker.
In 2021, she launched Midnight Magic Kitchen, a Lake Hallie-based home bakery. She said the business is something magical for herself after giving so much for others.
Johnson was among 60 vendors who showcased home goods, crafts, and sweet treats at the Valentine's Craft Fair at the Eagles Club in Chippewa Falls.
Akeylah Hilson, daughter of Craft Fair creator Gena Fischer and a home baker in her own right, said the craft fairs give home bakers a chance to share their passion with the public.
"It's just an amazing place to sell your stuff you've made and when you can't sell it anywhere, you have a craft fair you can go to to sell it all at," Hilson said.
Hundreds perused past the Midnight Magic Kitchen booth on Sunday, some more than once, as Jacquelyn Johnson did something for herself for the first time.
She's putting the past of bad teenaged decisions and scary diagnoses behind her. And looking to the future: stacked boxes of cupcakes in three flavors.
Jacquelyn Johnson is looking for a fresh start and she's baking one for herself from scratch.
"It's strange and exciting and I'm very terrified, and at the same time, exhilarated," Johnson said.
Craft fair organizer Gena Fischer said she plans to hold an event similar to the fair held Sunday sometime this summer.
For more information on Midnight Magic Kitchen and Jacquelyn Johnson, click here.