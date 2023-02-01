 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Home total loss after early morning Menomonie fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Menomonie fire 2/1/23

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - No one was hurt but a home is lost after a fire early Wednesday morning. 

According to the battalion chief at the Menomonie Fire Department, they were called around 5:40 a.m., and remained on the scene until about 7:30 in the morning. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible from all sides of the structure. 

The home, located in Birch Terrace off of Highway 25, had four people inside when the fire broke out but all were able to evacuate safely. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Menomonie Fire Department. Officials said it caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you