Home total loss after early morning Menomonie fire

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - No one was hurt but a home is lost after a fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the battalion chief at the Menomonie Fire Department, they were called around 5:40 a.m., and remained on the scene until about 7:30 in the morning. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible from all sides of the structure.
The home, located in Birch Terrace off of Highway 25, had four people inside when the fire broke out but all were able to evacuate safely.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Menomonie Fire Department. Officials said it caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.