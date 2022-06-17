Hope Gospel Mission looking to expand by adding 12 beds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Plan Commission will vote next week on a proposal seeking to expand short-term housing at Hope Gospel Mission.
Hope Gospel officials needs the approval of a conditional use permit before they can expand their ground floor residence.
There are 46 total beds within Hope Gospel Mission's three different accommodation programs. The short-stay program's wing has 12 beds, and the Hope Gospel Board wants to add 12 additional beds.
"Our short stay program has filled up a couple of times. We're standing in the short-stay dorm now. You can see it's small and cramped. It's hard to fit 12 people in here, but we're seeing a greater need. The need is growing. We're helping people get stable housing and get long-term employment and stabilize their budgets," said program director Chris Hedlund.
Hedlund added they also plan to replace the current bunk beds with a newer bed system that allows for better spacing to keep people apart for health and privacy reasons. The newer system will also replace the ladders with steps to make the higher beds more accessible.
The project is estimated to cost about $350,000, and they hope to start construction this summer.
If the conditional use permit is approved by the Plan Commission on Monday, the item does not need to go to city council next.
If you'd like to donate to the project, go to hopegospelmission.org/donate.