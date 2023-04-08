Hope Gospel Mission serves free community Easter meal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People across the area came together for a community Easter meal on Saturday ahead of the holiday on Sunday.
Local nonprofit Hope Gospel Mission prepared a traditional Easter meal for around 600 people. They've been hosting an Easter meal since 2007.
Anyone could stop by and enjoy a meal of ham, cheesy potatoes, and vegetables. People could also have a piece of cake for dessert, while enjoying some live piano.
"There are a lot of people that have needs and we want to be a part of that," said Brett Geboy, community relations director at Hope Gospel Mission. "We want to be a resource and a blessing to people in our community."
He said this event takes quite a bit of planning. Around 45 volunteers worked to prepare the food.
This year they also offered a drive-through option, for people to get their food to-go through a window.
Hope Gospel Mission puts on a few different community meals every year. Their next one will be on Thanksgiving.