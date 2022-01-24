 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

'Horrific': 5 homicide victims discovered at Milwaukee home

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides.

Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a news conference that officers responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead.

The victims’ identities are pending. Formolo said the motive and information regarding any suspects is unknown. He said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community. Autopsies will be performed Monday.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com