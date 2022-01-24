 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

'Horrific': 6 homicide victims discovered at Milwaukee home

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say six people have been found dead in a Milwaukee home in what police are investigating as multiple homicides.

Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo said during a Sunday evening news conference that police responded about 3:45 p.m. Sunday to assist with a welfare check at the residence where four men and one woman were found dead.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home. The identities of the dead were pending.

Formolo says a motive and information regarding any suspects was not immediately known. Police have not said what caused the deaths, but Formolo said there is no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community.

