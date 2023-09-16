Horse trail ride benefits local charity

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - A popular horse trail ride was held on Saturday in Elk Mound for the 19th time to remember Dakota 'Bubba' Harnisch.
This four-and-a-half-hour trail ride is hosted each year by Dakota's parents, who have also started a charitable foundation called Dakota's Gift.
Dakota was born in 1996, and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. He passed away in 2004, but he remains remembered through this event and countless memories.
"Man, that kid was something else. He brought smiles to everybody who knew him," said Jody Engel, Dakota's mother. "We are so grateful that we got the eight years with him that we did."
The proceeds for this event are going to be put towards two projects. The first is to get a handicap-accessible playground in Menomonie, while the second is to get more adult-sized changing tables to be put in area bathrooms.
