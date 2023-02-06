Hotel fire evacuates guests, woman barricades herself in storage room

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - AmericInn Hotel guests are safe after they were evacuated from the Rice Lake hotel because of a fire Saturday morning.
According to the Rice Lake Police and Fire Departments they were able to quickly extinguish the fire that broke out just before 11:30 a.m. but it left significant damage to the interior of the building.
Witnesses at the scene say they had observed someone acting suspiciously in the hotel and near the location of the fire. Officers searched the building and hotel staff informed them that this person had locked themselves inside a storage room and started to barricade the door.
Officers breached the door and the suspect, Jessica Biscobing was arrested.
The investigation is now in the hands of the Barron County District Attorney.