House a total loss after overnight fire in Chippewa County

TOWN OF ANSON (WQOW) - A Town of Anson family lost their home in the early morning hours Wednesday.
Anson Fire Chief Rick Schemenauer said when crews arrived, the two-story home was already fully engulfed.
The house, located on 80th Avenue, had two people inside at the time, but Schemenauer said both were able to get out before crews arrived and had minor injuries.
Schemenauer said that it took them about an hour and a half to get the fire under control, and they were on the scene for four hours total. Chippewa Fire District, Cadott, Boyd, and Chippewa Falls assisted.
He did not have a cause of the fire yet as they are still investigating, but he said it appears to have started near the front of the house.