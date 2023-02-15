House fire on Valentine's Day displaces Chippewa Falls residents

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Homeowners and their dog were able to get out uninjured after a house fire Tuesday evening in Chippewa Falls.
At around 6 p.m., the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Dover Street for a light fixture that was sparking and filling the attic with smoke and flame.
In a press release, Fire Department officials said they used an aggressive interior attack after they saw flames in the attic. They removed part of the ceiling, and water was used to put the fire out.
There were no injuries due to the fire that officials said was due to an electrical problem. Damage is estimated at $10,000.