House total loss after fire in Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY (WQOW) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a house fire just outside of Eau Claire.
According to Township Fire Public Information Officer Jeff Olson, crews were responding to a vehicle fire near Highway 93 when they saw smoke from a nearby area.
Township Fire arrived to the house on Birch Street in Pleasant Valley before 6 p.m. A News 18 reporter on scene could see smoke from Highway HH, coming from the house.
Olson told News 18 that the house is a total loss. Olson also said that nobody was inside of the house during the fire, and there are no injuries that he's aware of. Olson said the fire was under control around 6:20 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for more updates.