Housing expert says Eau Claire County experiencing 'seller's market'

  • Updated
  • 0
Housing Market
By Alyssa Lyons

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - If you're looking to buy a home in Eau Claire, experts say you'll have to wait a while to get a good deal.

According to data from the Wisconsin Realtors Association the number of home sales in Eau Claire County are down about 36% compared to last year.

That number is higher than the state average of about 21%. The reason behind the numbers comes down to supply and demand.

"That's really an indication that we've got solid levels of demand and we've got a very tight inventory. So the tight inventory is keeping sales down," said Wisconsin REALTORS Association Consultant David Clark.

The trend is reflected in the cost of homes too. The median price of a house in the county is $276,000. That is a 5% increase compared to data from last year.

The report shows Eau Claire County is performing better than the state average. The cost of a home in Wisconsin rose nearly 7% overall since 2022.

Outside of Eau Claire, Chippewa County had increases in both home sales and prices. That area saw a median house price increase by 15%. Home sales increased by about 6%. Chippewa was the only county in the western region of the state to see an increase in both statistics.

Clark said he expects the housing situation to remain a sellers market for the next few months. 

