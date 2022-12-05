"How about a gift of the outdoors?" State, county park passes now available for 2023

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Looking for the kind of gift that gives an experience to someone in your life? Or are you looking to spend more times outdoors next year? Now is a good a time as any to get an annual park pass.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is selling their 2023 state park passes now, and say they can be gifted to others.
For Wisconsin residents, it will cost $28 for the sticker. For seniors, it is $14, and for non-residents it is $38.
The stickers will allow you to visit scenic places like Lake Wissota State Park and Brunet Island State Park.
In Eau Claire County, you can also pick up your county park passes now. These can be purchased on Eau Claire County Parks website, or at their new kiosks.
The kiosks are set up at Big Falls, Lake Altoona, and Lowes Creek parks. They allow you to pay for a parking fee for the day ($5) or for the year ($30).
The Tower Ridge Winter Recreation passes, which run until the end of March, are also available now by clicking here.