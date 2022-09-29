How an ammunition shortage is affecting Wisconsin's hunting season

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Last year, hunters in Wisconsin were affected by a shortage of ammunition. Area retailers say this hunting season is not much different.
Dan Marcon. owner of Marc-On Shooting, said the shortage isn't as bleak as it was last year, but many types of ammunition remain unavailable. Marcon has had people travel from across the country looking for ammunition; he's telling his customers: take what you can get.
"If you're looking for certain calibers, or certain grain weight, or certain models of ammunition...if you're within 10 or 15 grain weight on ammunition, pick it up," Marcon said. "Shoot a couple rounds to your rifle, make sure it's still on target. It's probably not going to make that much of a difference."
He said to be prepared to pay extra for what you do find, as box ammo prices have nearly doubled from what buyers may be used to. He expects them to continue to rise over the next two years.
Marcon said not only has ammunition production slowed, but more people are hunting now than in the past. As meat prices have risen, he said Wisconsin and Minnesota have seen an increase in newer hunters going out to source their own meat.
Marcon said if you plan to hunt this season, you should start stocking up on ammunition and getting your gun ready now.