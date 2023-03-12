How are you feeling after another round of snow?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - From Saturday to Sunday, the Chippewa Valley got around 4 inches of snow. News 18 talked to some people throughout the area about getting yet another round of snow and heard some mixed reactions.
"I'm indifferent toward it, it kind of tends to get in the way, but it is also pretty, so kinda makes up for it," said Eden, who lives in Eau Claire.
"I'm so sick of the snow, I'm ready for it to go away," said Brooke, a person who lives in Eau Claire. "I'm sick of it, I'm ready for it to melt away."
"It's kinda hard to go out and, you know, just do normal college stuff like be active and kinda just hanging out with friends is a little bit harder just because you know, you have to walk through the snow, and it's colder," says Ellie, who lives in the area.
"It makes it a little harder to go out and do things that I would normally do, plus the gloomy weather kind of messes with my mindset," said Christine, who lives in Eau Claire. "Makes me kinda feel a little bit less motivated to go out and work out and go shopping or anything."
"I love snow, I think it's just really fun and pretty and that it's just kind of fun to stay at home and be cozy, and it helps me to stay focused and do my homework, so it's kinda one of my favorite times of the year actually," says Miah, who lives in the Chippewa Valley.
"It's kinda hard to get around, you don't have as much motivation to go out and do things like normal," said Riley, who lives in Eau Claire.
News 18 also asked when people think it will stop snowing for the season, and the general consensus was that it will stop snowing for good in the middle of April.