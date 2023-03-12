How are you feeling after another round of snow?

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow ending with an additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Barron, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&