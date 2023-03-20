How Associated Bank handles suspected scams, fraud

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several people on our social media asked, 'What's the protocol if a bank suspects someone is getting scammed?' after News 18 reported on a Menomonie woman who got scammed out of her life savings.
Officials with Associated Bank in Eau Claire said they train their tellers to keep an eye out for unusual transactions.
If a client seems nervous, tellers try to ask things like, 'What will the money be used for?' and 'How are the funds going to be deposited?'
If really needed, tellers would bring the client into a banker's office to further probe about the situation or get police involved if they suspect elder abuse.
Senior branch manager Adam Sommers said in 2022, seven branches in the Chippewa Valley collectively protected clients from $270,000 in fraud.
"We are kind of that last line of defense before those funds disappear," Sommers said. "As you kind of saw in those situations, they're asking that person to buy cryptocurrency, or buy gift cards. Those kinds of things. Once it's already reached that point, those funds are nearly impossible to recover."
Officials add if someone pushes urgency like saying there's a large charge on your account and you have to fix it right away, it's likely a scare tactic to get you to give up sensitive information.
Also, never send money to someone you don't know, whether it's through Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle.
For example, if a stranger says they accidentally sent you $2,000 and ask that you send it back, they probably wrote you a bad check or never sent you $2,000 in the first place.
News 18 did reach out to Royal Credit Union since the Menomonie woman used their services, but officials said they cannot comment on an active investigation.