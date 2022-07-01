How can horse owners help with the equine vet shortage?

OSSEO (WQOW) - The number of equine veterinarians is not keeping up with demand, according to the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP).
In response, the AAEP is hoping horse and stable owners will take steps to help make the profession more attractive.
News 18 spoke with Dr. Meg Mueller at Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic, who said she has seen this shortage slowly getting worse since back when she first entered vet medicine over a decade ago. She pointed to factors like the physical dangers and demands of working with horses as one part of the problem, but is on the same page with the AAEP’s recommendations for horse owners to change the way they treat their vet.
"People expect instant gratification, and I think that's a huge part of it," Mueller said. "When we call and say, 'We're booked out several weeks, and if we're going to work you in, it's going to cost more.' [It's] because that's going to mean we are going to have to really triage and do some other things on our end to make it work. So, that attitude really makes a huge difference."
At LilliCrest Farm just a few miles south of Osseo, barn manager Maddie Apriesnig said she has seen the strain on local vets, and thinks horse owners can be a huge part of the solution in getting the profession back on track -- simply by keeping in mind that vets are real people with a stressful job.
"It can definitely be tricky to remember that when there's something wrong with your horse and all you want is for the problem to be fixed right now," Apriesnig said. "For a lot of people, horses aren't just horses, they are their pets too, and they see them as family, and we all just want our pets to be taken care of."
The AAEP recommends a few steps horse owners can take to improve the equine medicine profession. Observing normal business hours, except in the case of a true emergency, can go a long way toward easing the strain on staffs. Being on time with payments and keeping horses cleaned and well-behaved is another great way to not only make the vet's job more pleasant, but also more efficient.
Lastly, the AAEP reminds horse owners how important it is to say 'thank you.' Taking a moment to show your appreciation for the work vets do really goes a long way.