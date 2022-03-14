How gas prices will affect public services

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Individual drivers aren't the only ones making changes as gas prices go up. City and county services across the area may have to adjust too.
Officials said price increases could affect them in different ways.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office said it's bracing for a lot of financial strain.
In a statement to News 18, Lieutenant Dustin Walters said he expects the department to go over budget due to the prices at the pump, and that will result in cuts in areas such as training and equipment. But they'll still be in the field responding to calls as normal.
And Chippewa County Highway Comissioner Brian Kelley said to expect fewer road repairs this summer, as the price of oil is up 25% from last year, which makes the production of asphalt more expensive.
"At this time, we're planning to pave about 11 miles. I definitely could see that being reduced to about 10," Kelley said. "We have one smaller project, that'll be the first one, and if it's worse than we're thinking additional miles will be reduced."
The good news is, the City of Eau Claire is not yet over budget.
Steven Thompson, Streets and Fleets Manager with Community Services said they have room to spare in their fuel budgets for things like public transportation or police and fire departments.
That's partly because the city spent less on snow operations this winter.