How hunters can help slow the spread of invasive species

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to help slow the spread of invasive species while out in the woods this hunting season.
Hunters are encouraged to check for any remnants of invasive species plants on clothing and equipment. Seeds from plants like garlic mustard, tansy and spotted knapweed can travel far distances in the mud on vehicles, trailers, ATVs, shoes and clothing.
Once introduced, the plants establish quickly, and negatively affect native plants and cause damage to valuable wildlife habitat. Hunters can slow the spread by cleaning equipment before and after heading out into the woods this fall.
Other tips include:
- Learn to recognize invasive species.
- Be aware of seeds that stick to clothing and shoes.
- Inspect and clean hair, clothing, shoes, gear and pets before and after recreating.
- Properly dispose of soil, seeds or plant parts from cleaning.
- Stay on designated trails, roads and other developed areas.
- Avoid areas that are infested with invasive species; “When in doubt, stay out!”
- Educate others how to limit the spread of invasive species.
- Volunteer to help control invasive species.