How is the Leinenkugel's strike impacting bars in Chippewa Falls?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Leinenkugel's strike has been going on for more than a week but is it impacting bars in Chippewa Falls?
News 18 spoke with five bars that are continuing to sell Leinenkugel's products. All but one of the bar owners said they have seen a decrease in Leinie's sales.
Dale Berg owns the Ritz on the River Bar in Chippewa Falls. He said his bar has not seen any decrease in sales. He added he supports the workers but thinks any boycott should go further than the local brewery.
"I think if you're going to take a stance then I think you should not sell anything of Molson Coors, not just Leinenkugel's," Berg said.
Berg says Leinenkugel's is one of the most popular items for customers so it was an easy decision to continue selling Leinie's products.
However, not every bar is selling products with the Leinenkugel's name. The workers on strike said Burley's, Huckleberry's and Rookies have joined in solidarity with the strike and are not selling Leinie's products. All three either declined to comment or did not return our messages.