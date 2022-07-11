How the city of Eau Claire hopes to appropriate ARPA funds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - How to spend millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money — that's what the Eau Claire City Council is reviewing Monday night.
The city of Eau Claire is considering where to allocate over $13.5 million of COVID relief money.
Eau Claire City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said the main purpose of this money is to focus on two key areas. One, filling gaps in the city's capital or operating budget, and two, addressing community needs, especially those intensified by the pandemic.
Within the proposed ARPA budget, the biggest ticket item is spending $5 million to fill a gap in funding for workforce housing above the future transit station.
"The main issue for that project and many others is that there has been a significant increase in construction costs and that inflation caused the project to go up," Hirsch said.
The city also hopes to use $492,000 over several years to pay for a building inspector.
“With our inspections department and permitting department, there are significant wait times to get permits to go ahead with construction projects, and it’s really a staffing issue,” Hirsch said.
In June, the equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) coordinator the city shared with the county resigned to relocate to Texas.
So, the city is hoping to hire its own full-time EDI coordinator.
“She was both internal to city government and internal to county government, and also external to members of the city and residents of the county, so it was just a very large scope," Hirsch said. "So it made it harder for her to complete any kind of specific projects or be part of any particular team."
The city also proposed investing $450,000 in a warming center, $38,000 for a cooling center, $530,000 over several years for a network engineer, and many other items.
On Monday night during the city council meeting, the public can comment on where they believe the funding should go.
On Tuesday, council can either amend the proposed spending plan, approve it, reject it, or approve parts of it and tell city leaders to work on it some more.
To view the city's proposed ARPA budget, click/tap here for the July 12 agenda packet.