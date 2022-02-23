How the Russia, Ukraine conflict could have domestic impacts

(WQOW) - As the Ukraine and Russia crisis continues to drag on experts say ramifications of the conflict could soon be making their way to your door.
Russia is one of the largest producers of oil and natural gas. UW Stout social sciences professor Kim Zagorski said western Europe is heavily dependent on the energy coming from Russia, and any sanction towards the natural resource is going to disrupt the global oil market, which means it will have a trickle effect and raise U.S. prices.
Zagorski also said that Ukraine is a big exporter of grain. If the trade cannot meet the demand of the product, they'll have to rely on other sources.
"Grain is used not just for bread and pizza, and beer, but also for raising animals," Zagorski said. "So we may see further increases in meat prices, increases in dairy products. "
Zagorski also said we may see an increase in cyber attacks in the U.S., which could have its own effect on the U.S. economy.
Cyber attacks also ring in a new age of combat. Zagorski said Russia is no stranger to using cyber attacks and this conflict could be both physical and electronic since a crisis of this magnitude hasn't happened in the modern era.