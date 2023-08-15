 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

How to help songbirds avoid crashing into your windows this fall

  • Updated
  • 0
goldfinch

American Goldfinch

 Missouri Dept. of Conservation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Songbird migration has begun, and as more feathered friends move south for the winter, advocates say it's time to act to prevent local birds from being killed by flying into windows.

According to the group Save Our Songbirds (SOS), one billion birds die by windows in the U.S. every year. Some of the most vulnerable include the Purple Finch, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, House Finch, Field Sparrow, Northern Cardinal and White-breasted Nuthatch.

Millions of birds hatched in Wisconsin this year, and there are steps homeowners can take to make sure they get where they're going safely.

"If people address one problem window, our songbirds will increase the chance that they'll be able to go down south and then hopefully return back to the Eau Claire area in the spring," said Lisa Gaumnitz with SOS.

She said those problem windows are typically by a birdfeeder, birdbath, a native plant, or anything that birds are attracted to.

You can buy decals to stick to the outside of your window, curtains and washable paints that Gaumnitz said are easy to use and can alert birds to the window.

If you find a bird that has been injured by a collision but is still alive, click here for steps to follow from the Wisconsin Humane Society. Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue is one organization that rehabilitates birds.

Tags

