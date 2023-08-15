How to help songbirds avoid crashing into your windows this fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Songbird migration has begun, and as more feathered friends move south for the winter, advocates say it's time to act to prevent local birds from being killed by flying into windows.
According to the group Save Our Songbirds (SOS), one billion birds die by windows in the U.S. every year. Some of the most vulnerable include the Purple Finch, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, House Finch, Field Sparrow, Northern Cardinal and White-breasted Nuthatch.
Millions of birds hatched in Wisconsin this year, and there are steps homeowners can take to make sure they get where they're going safely.
"If people address one problem window, our songbirds will increase the chance that they'll be able to go down south and then hopefully return back to the Eau Claire area in the spring," said Lisa Gaumnitz with SOS.
She said those problem windows are typically by a birdfeeder, birdbath, a native plant, or anything that birds are attracted to.
You can buy decals to stick to the outside of your window, curtains and washable paints that Gaumnitz said are easy to use and can alert birds to the window.
If you find a bird that has been injured by a collision but is still alive, click here for steps to follow from the Wisconsin Humane Society. Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation and Rescue is one organization that rehabilitates birds.