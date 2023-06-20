 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11PM TONIGHT ...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

How to keep your air conditioner working properly

Outside Air Conditioner
Cade Marschall

(WQOW) - You'll want to make sure your air conditioning system is working effectively during this week's hot weather.

Matt Rada, an HVAC instructor with Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, said that checking the condition of your outside system to make sure there is no damage or malfunctions is a way to ensure your unit is running properly.

Also, keep lawn trimmings away from your air conditioners when you're mowing.

He said common problems involve unit fans not running due to blockage, along with system filters not being cleaned regularly.

"Maintaining filters in window air conditioners and with central ac units is very important for the working condition of the equipment," Rada said. "And with window AC's you really want to make sure that they're properly installed."

Rada also said to make sure a professional contractor checks your AC systems yearly.

He also says that digital thermostats are helpful for checking and adjusting your AC's temperature.

You can prevent extra heat in your home by shutting your windows and keeping drapes shut.

