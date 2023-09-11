How to prevent fires as we head into fall

ALTOONA (WQOW) - As we head into fall and cooler weather, now is the best time to make sure your heating equipment is in tip-top shape.
Altoona Fire Chief Mark Renderman said if you have a chimney, make sure to clean it and be sure to keep combustible materials away from your furnace. Also, check your smoke alarms and CO2 detectors to see if they're still active, or if they need their batteries replaced.
"We have had an increase in carbon monoxide incidents over the last couple of years where the detectors either fail or they have alerted folks that have high levels of carbon monoxide in their homes," said Renderman. "We've also had some minor fires related to combustible materials in places they shouldn't be."
Due to a drier summer, he said the fall season is at risk for wildfires. So, it's important to keep any land debris away from your wood stoves.