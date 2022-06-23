HSHS offers tips to have a fun, safe Fourth of July

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area health officials want to make sure your Fourth of July celebration is a safe one.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average 180 people go to the ER daily with fireworks-related injuries during the month surrounding the explosive holiday.
Officials with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals want to remind you that although fireworks are fun, they can also be dangerous. Injuries are often seen to the hands, legs, face and eyes.
If you plan on handling fireworks this upcoming holiday, here are some safety recommendations:
Always follow label instructions, and never allow children to play with fireworks. Health experts say even sparklers can be dangerous. They recommend glow sticks as a good alternative.
Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from flammable materials
and keep a bucket of water or hose handy in case of a fire.
Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting a firework and wear eye protection.
Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them from metal or glass containers. Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited. Soak all spent fireworks in water before throwing them in the trash, and never discard fireworks in a fire pit.