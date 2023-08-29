HSHS, Prevea experiencing outages in Wisconsin

(WQOW) - HSHS hospitals and Prevea Health are experiencing a systemwide outage in Wisconsin.
In a statement sent to News 18, officials said access to their phone system is sporadic and 'MyChart' and 'MyPrevea' communications are temporarily unavailable.
The Prevea Health main phone line at 920-496-4700 is currently working, however those calling may experience delays or connectivity issues. The main lines at HSHS hospitals are working.
Updates on the outage are being made available on the Prevea website, which you can view by clicking here.