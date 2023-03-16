Hudson Police looking for man missing for two weeks, car found abandoned

HUDSON (WQOW) - The Hudson Police Department is looking for a man no one has seen or heard from in two weeks.
According to Hudson Police Department Detective Kyle Knepler, Hai Quoc Nguyen, 31, was last heard from in early March when he spoke with his parents. They reported him missing when they could not get back in contact with him.
Knepler said Nguyen's car was found off of First Street in downtown Hudson covered in snow, and was taken into police impound because it was considered abandoned.
Knepler said this disappearance is out of character for Nguyen, and his family is concerned for him. He also said they have no sense of where he might have gone.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen him in the past two weeks or have information about his whereabouts to call them at either (715) 386-4771, or to call dispatch at (715) 386-4701.