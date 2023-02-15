Hudson Police take subject into custody, then release them after active shooter tip is found not credible

HUDSON (WQOW) - A person was arrested and then released in Hudson on Wednesday in what police believe was actually a "swatting" attempt.
According to Hudson Police Chief Geoffrey Willems, they were told by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that an individual was planning to "shoot up McDonalds and then shoot up a school."
Police did not know which school, so they suggested the Hudson School District go on lockdown until they could find the person making the threat.
Willems said that they found and took into custody the person who allegedly made the threat, and also got in contact with the person who allegedly sent the tip to Homeland Security. But, he said, that person told police they did not call in any tip. The person accused also did not have any weapons to carry out such a threat.
"At this point, we believe it was called in as a tip with the intention of swatting the subject," Willems said. "The subject was released and has been cooperating with our department and this investigation."
In an August interview with News 18, police described swatting as when someone reports an emergency to law enforcement, knowing no emergency exists, in an attempt to elicit a response from a SWAT team.
Willems said that the school district was told they could lift their lockdown, and at this time believe there is no legitimate threat to the community or schools related to this event.