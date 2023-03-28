Human remains found after house fire in northern Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim found deceased after a house fire on Sunday.
According to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, the 911 call came in just before 7 p.m. from someone who said a house on 1330th Avenue in the Township of New Haven was on fire, and that someone was still inside.
When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed, Bygd said. Boyceville, Sand Creek, Glenwood City, Clear Lake, Clayton and Prairie Farm fire departments all arrived on the scene and spent several hours extinguishing the fire.
Bygd said that on Monday, human remains were found in the residence. Officials are now investigating the cause and origin of the fire, as well as the victim's identity.