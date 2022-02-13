Human trafficking advocate speaks out about Super Bowl Sunday concerns

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Super Bowl is one of the brightest days of the year for football fans, but sex trafficking advocates are speaking out about a dark side to sport's biggest day.
Advocates from Altoona-based Fierce Freedom said large-scale events like the Super Bowl create a spike in human sex trafficking due to upticks in population size and wealth.
Fierce Freedom advocate and program specialist Cat Morgan said that the large upticks are why the Super Bowl is known as one of the worst times of a calendar year for human sex trafficking victims.
"The connection between trafficking and the Super Bowl is just really simple — it's a matter of money and it's a matter of where can a trafficker sell their product," Morgan said. "It's going to be in a area that has a surge in population and a surge in people who are willing to pay for sex and have the means to do that."
Morgan added that if you or someone you know ever attends an event like the Super Bowl, it's important to recognize common human sex trafficking signs.
Signs include increased foot traffic from specific hotel rooms, people dressed up older than they appear, and do not disturb door signs hung for longer periods of time than normal.