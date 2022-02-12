Hundreds brave negative temperatures for Jigs Up ice fishing contest

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hundreds got hooked on family fishing fun Saturday morning for the 9th Annual Jig's Up Bluegold Ice Fishing Contest on Lake Wissota.
Anglers faced bitter negative temperatures, but still came out to drill holes in the ice and escape the chill to chill with friends in ice shacks and pitched tents.
50 UW-Eau Claire students from the University's Recreation and Sports Operations Department took part by managing logistics at the event which included weighing fish and selling tickets. UW-Eau Claire Recreation Director Andy Jepsen said the contest gives college students from his program real world experience.
"The vision was to bring people out when it's cold and really enjoy what Wisconsin is all about and people really rally around that and come out and have a good time," Jepsen said .
One participant was excited to spend time with family and have a chance at Saturday's prizes which included a two-year lease on a Ford F-150 pickup truck and the top raffle prize: a four-wheeler.
"Whenever you've got a chance to go fishing and possibly win a truck randomly, uh, just to be out here and spend time with family it's pretty fun," said fisherman Jason Slagstad.
1,500 people were estimated to participate in Saturday's events, and around 14,000 people have taken part in the contest since its inception.