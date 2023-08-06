Hundreds enjoy Butterfly Fest at Beaver Creek Reserve

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- The annual Butterfly Festival fluttered into Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek on Sunday.
Hundreds of people migrated to the reserve for Butterfly Fest. The day featured presentations about the different butterflies in Wisconsin, butterfly crafts and tours of the reserve's butterfly house. People could also tour the caterpillar labs where monarch caterpillars are protected and released.
Beaver Creek outreach and development coordinator Kristen Giefer said the day is all about learning more about butterflies and their importance in Wisconsin.
"Butterflies are a very important pollinator that we have," Giefer said. "We rely on them for our flowers, for agricultural needs, and so butterflies are unique because we have our Butterfly House and they can walk around and see the butterflies we have here in Wisconsin."
Butterfly Fest ended Sunday afternoon, but the butterfly house at Beaver Creek Reserve is open until Labor Day. Click here for more.