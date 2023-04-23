Hundreds gather for prayer, support after death of Rice Lake High School student

RICE LAKE (WQOW)- The Rice Lake community is in mourning after the unexpected death of a 15-year-old Rice Lake High School freshman last Thursday.
Since October, five Rice Lake students have passed away and students are struggling to handle the grief.
"There's just a very sad mood as you're walking through the hallways, and there's people crying off to the side and there's some people who just walk by like it doesn't matter," said Sydney Staut, a senior at Rice Lake High School.
Students and community members gathered Sunday evening for a prayer walk vigil outside the high school. Hundreds of Rice Lake students and community members met to pray together and show their support.
"Seeing so many people coming together to bring support to the families of the students who have passed is just so important," Staut said. "Having all these people because of such a bad thing come together and support each other is so beautiful."
Rice Lake School District Administrator Randy Drost said the district has been bringing in extra counselors and mental health professionals and is encouraging students to reach out if they need help.
Drost also said while the prayer walk was held on school grounds, it was organized by students and other members of the community to show their love and support.
For anyone struggling with grief or mental health, click here for more resources.