Hundreds gather for prayer, support after death of Rice Lake High School student

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Scott and
Dakota Counties.

Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and
Dakota Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and
Stearns Counties.

.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 773.0 feet, Parkland area along the river may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 774.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 700 PM CDT Sunday was 776.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 766.4 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
773.8 feet on 05/15/2003.

&&

Hundreds gather for prayer, support after death of Rice Lake High School student

  • Updated
  • 0
Rice Lake Prayer Walk
Toby Mohr

RICE LAKE (WQOW)- The Rice Lake community is in mourning after the unexpected death of a 15-year-old Rice Lake High School freshman last Thursday.

Since October, five Rice Lake students have passed away and students are struggling to handle the grief.

"There's just a very sad mood as you're walking through the hallways, and there's people crying off to the side and there's some people who just walk by like it doesn't matter," said Sydney Staut, a senior at Rice Lake High School.

Students and community members gathered Sunday evening for a prayer walk vigil outside the high school. Hundreds of Rice Lake students and community members met to pray together and show their support.

"Seeing so many people coming together to bring support to the families of the students who have passed is just so important," Staut said. "Having all these people because of such a bad thing come together and support each other is so beautiful."

Rice Lake School District Administrator Randy Drost said the district has been bringing in extra counselors and mental health professionals and is encouraging students to reach out if they need help.

Drost also said while the prayer walk was held on school grounds, it was organized by students and other members of the community to show their love and support.

For anyone struggling with grief or mental health, click here for more resources.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

