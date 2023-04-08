Hundreds hunt for Easter eggs in Altoona

ALTOON (WQOW) - It was a beautiful day outside on Saturday and a perfect day for an Easter egg hunt ahead of Easter Sunday.
River Prairie Plaza was packed with 500 kids picking up as many eggs as they could.
This event helps local families celebrate Easter weekend together every year.
"I spoke with a couple and they were getting their shoes tied, and they were gonna run faster than sonic to get some of those easter eggs, so they were excited," said Kassandra Humke, recreation supervisor at Altoona's Parks and Recreation Department.
After finding the eggs, kids could turn them in for Easter candy.
"I thought it was great. We have beautiful weather, and I love seeing this many people out enjoying not only our park, but our community events," Humke said. "This is why we do our jobs, this is why I do my job, to provide stuff like this for the community to make Altoona a great place to live."
The next event that the Altoona Parks and Recreation Department expect to have a large turnout for is the River Prairie Festival in May.