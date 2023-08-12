Hundreds in downtown Chippewa Falls for Pure Water Days Parade and RiverFest

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hundreds of people took over downtown Chippewa Falls on Saturday for the Pure Water Days Parade and RiverFest.
"I think it went awesome, I think the theme this year, 'Surfin' USA,' was so fun, and people just always outdo themselves," said Teri Ouimette, the executive director for Chippewa Falls Main Street. "It was great, and the weather was great."
After the parade, people were able to head to Riverfront Park to enjoy RiverFest, where there were plenty of food trucks and vendors along with live music and a robot demonstration.
"Chi-High, and the Eau Claire schools are putting on a robot demonstration of robots that they built, so they will be down there, it's super cool. It's the first time we have had them, so we're excited to have that," Ouimette said.
People were able to gather with friends and family during this celebration of summer.
"Well, actually my family's down here, we have a large family contingency down here for the celebration, and normally, I'd been down at the parade, but I was pickling, and so everyone's gathered down here. What a beautiful day and a beautiful event," said Keith Tomkins, who attended RiverFest.
This event was run by Chippewa Falls Main Street, who are looking ahead to winter celebrations.
"I'm not even thinking about next year," Ouimette said. "We have a Bridge to Wonderland Parade in December, it's an evening parade where there's lights and music on the floats. And then afterward, at the same location as RiverFest, we have an annual Christmas tree lighting."
The Bridge to Wonderland Parade is Saturday, December 2.