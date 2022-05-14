Hundreds Raising CF Awareness In Eau Claire Great Strides

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month and on Saturday, hundreds came out to Carson Park to raise awareness and funds to fight the lung disease.
CF, as it's known, is a progressive genetic disease that causes lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. But that didn't stop those with CF from walking Saturday's Eau Claire Great Strides 5k.
Jess Labrec was one of them. She's been living with CF her whole life. She even had to leave her job as a special education teacher due to her fight with the disease. But, thanks to donations and support, She participated in a trial for a new medication that improved her lung function by 16%. She now has 50% lung function.
"People should give to the Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Foundation because all of the money, big or small, goes directly towards research and finding a cure," Labrec said. "The goal, ultimately, is for there to be medications that help prevent further lung decline, and hospitalizations and lung infections."
Organizers with Eau Claire Great Strides said about 250 walkers came out to show their support today, whether that was community members, friends, or family.
"It's very important to me, because I have two daughters that live with cystic fibrosis every day," Jerry Brantner, Co-chair of Eau Claire Great Strides, said.
"And we're just striving for that dream of CF standing for 'cure found.'"
If you missed out on Saturday's walk, you can still donate here.