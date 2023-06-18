Hundreds tube down Chippewa River at FATFAR

CHIPPEA FALLS (WQOW) - There was a lot of traffic in Chippewa Falls on Saturday on the river as people came together for an annual tubing event locals know as FATFAR. Hundreds of people floated through Chippewa Falls.
"Well, it's always been a community event, it's like the beginning of summer, it's a rite of passage," said William "Loopy" Kleich, the owner of Loopy's Saloon and Grill and River Rentals.
FATFAR is an acronym that stands for "Frenchtown Annual Tube Float and Regalia", and it is nearing it's 50th year.
"It's been going on since about 1975, nobody knows the exact date, but it's just been going on forever," Kleich said. "At certain times we've gotten up to around five to 10 thousand people floating the river in one event. It's dubbed as the world's largest one-day tubing event."
There were a few bars, including Loopy's and River Jam, that people could stop in for a break from the river, and order some food.
This year, FATFAR was on Father's Day, and some people took advantage of the nice weather to get on the river with their friends and families.
"I'm enjoying my Father's Day with my children, my wife, some good friends, my niece, we're here to have a good time," said Rob Church, a FATFAR tuber from Boyceville.
"Every year we go to FATFAR, we have fun, we get adults together and we just have a break from the kids and float together, just relax and enjoy the Chippewa Valley," said Hannah Myers, another tuber at FATFAR.
"This is my first time doing this, I'm pretty excited to be here," said Hari, a first-time tuber. "I didn't even sleep the whole night because I'm like 'yeah, I'm gonna do this!'"
"It's a good place to get together and spend time with the people you enjoy spending time with," said Alexis, who has attended FATFAR before.
As this event has been going on for decades, it brings some people back to relive some childhood memories.
"I lived here as a child, grew up, traveled west, out to find my fortune. And here I am back, because something about Chippewa Falls will always bring you back home," said a man who goes by the name of Captain Timos.