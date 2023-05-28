 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

"Hunger is a very real thing:": Local food pantry on World Hunger Day

  • Updated
  • 0
HUNGER

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May 28 is known as World Hunger Day, and a local food bank is speaking out about hunger in the Chippewa Valley.

Feed My People Food Bank, western Wisconsin's affiliate of Feeding America, feeds 70,000 people in our area every year.

They do this by partnering with various food agencies, holding school backpack programs, and by hosting a pop-up pantry in one of the 14 counties that they serve.

"Hunger is a very real thing, and I think it's easy to think of it as a faraway problem, but it's right here in our local communities," said Susie Haugley, communications manager for Feed My People Food Bank.

World hunger Day was started in 2011 by a non-profit organization called The Hunger Project. According to them, about 820 million people every year are suffering from chronic hunger.

If you or someone you know is suffering from food insecurity, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you