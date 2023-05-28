"Hunger is a very real thing:": Local food pantry on World Hunger Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May 28 is known as World Hunger Day, and a local food bank is speaking out about hunger in the Chippewa Valley.
Feed My People Food Bank, western Wisconsin's affiliate of Feeding America, feeds 70,000 people in our area every year.
They do this by partnering with various food agencies, holding school backpack programs, and by hosting a pop-up pantry in one of the 14 counties that they serve.
"Hunger is a very real thing, and I think it's easy to think of it as a faraway problem, but it's right here in our local communities," said Susie Haugley, communications manager for Feed My People Food Bank.
World hunger Day was started in 2011 by a non-profit organization called The Hunger Project. According to them, about 820 million people every year are suffering from chronic hunger.
If you or someone you know is suffering from food insecurity, click here.