HVAC companies stay busy during hot and hazy week

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Thanks to the recent haze and heat — HVAC shops in the Chippewa Valley have been busy.
Jimmy Dorn from Kurth Heating and Cooling said they had a substantial amount of service calls during last week's heat wave.
He said its common for service calls to increase during days with high levels of humidity. Poor air quality from wildfires and haze has encouraged people to stay inside — making HVAC units run more often.
"The smoke pretty much impacted everything, everybody was inside of their homes more so they're closing up the windows and doors more and they were running their equipment a lot more," Dorn said.
Dorn reminds you replace your air filters once every three months to get proper air flow. He added that it's important to get your HVAC units inspected every year.
Dorn said some signs that your air conditioner needs repair are lower air flow and the system running less efficiently.