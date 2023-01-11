I-94 west reopens to traffic; eastbound lanes still closed

Update: You can now travel west on I-94 west between Tomah and Millston following a crash that closed both directions Wednesday morning.
I-94 eastbound lanes are still closed as crews clear a crash that appears to involve multiple semis.
WisDOT officials said traffic is being redirected in that area on to Highway 12.
(WQOW) - I-94 is closed both ways Wednesday morning between Tomah and Millston.
According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County 9-1-1 Communications Center traffic is being detoured onto USH 12.
Monroe County officials are saying that HWY 21 is also ice covered between Tomah and Wyeville and are urging people to stay off the roads. They say all highway trucks are currently out and working on the roads as fast as they are able to.