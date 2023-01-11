 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

I-94 west reopens to traffic; eastbound lanes still closed

  • Updated
  • 0
I-94 at EW
https://511wi.gov/

Update: You can now travel west on I-94 west between Tomah and Millston following a crash that closed both directions Wednesday morning.

I-94 eastbound lanes are still closed as crews clear a crash that appears to involve multiple semis. 

WisDOT officials said traffic is being redirected in that area on to Highway 12. 

(WQOW) - I-94 is closed both ways Wednesday morning between Tomah and Millston. 

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County 9-1-1 Communications Center traffic is being detoured onto USH 12. 

Monroe County officials are saying that HWY 21 is also ice covered between Tomah and Wyeville and are urging people to stay off the roads. They say all highway trucks are currently out and working on the roads as fast as they are able to. 

