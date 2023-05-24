"I feel rejuvenated" Honor flight strengthens Vietnam veterans bond while receiving hero's welcome home

Washington, D.C. (WQOW) - Whether Army, Navy, Air Force or Marines veterans on the Freedom Honor Flight are bonded forever. Not just by their call to duty but the era they served.
"I think you get that when you're in the service," said John Zimmerman a Vietnam Era Army veteran from Eau Claire. "Because you are so far away from home, you gotta have some companionship."
Walking around the Korean and Vietnam War memorials in Washington, D.C. Zimmerman felt a heavy feeling about it all.
"The Vietnam War and Korean War, what were we doing?" he told News 18. "I mean all these people got killed for what?"
The veterans of the Korean War are often called "the forgotten veterans" and the war referred to as "the forgotten war." And for Vietnam veterans who when they came home were anything but celebrated.
"Over here you didn't feel welcomed home," said Donald Rackow, a Vietnam Navy Veteran from Winona. Rackow's friend had asked him in the past what his worst experience was and he said coming home from the war.
"We got rocked, egged, called baby killers, woman killers, murderers. When I came back I felt like...just send me back there," said Rackow.
But now on these Freedom Honor Flights, these veterans finally get the celebration they deserve.
"I feel rejuvenated, it felt like something that should have happened years ago," Stanley Deraitus a Vietnam Army Veteran from Cornell told News 18 when he landed in the nation's capitol. "It's something that you really missed and didn't appreciate until now and all of a sudden it's kind of emotional."
The emotions carrying throughout the day for many of the veterans regardless of rank, unit or branch.
"I told people in Vietnam, that is what tied us together," said Deraitus, "whether we were white, black, whoever, or whatever we were...we were brothers."
