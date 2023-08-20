 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

'I love coming to this show': Indianhead Kennel Club hosts annual dog show in Chippewa Falls

Dog Show

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Sunday, around 600 dogs were entered into the Indianhead Kennel Club dog show in Chippewa Falls at The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

"What we do is we compete in the breed, and then they pick a breed winner, and then there's the seven different groups, and then they pick a group winner, and then those seven different dogs compete for best in show," said Stephanie Sorenson, the vice president of the Indianhead Kennel Club.

The show brings some of the highest-ranked dogs in the country to the Chippewa Valley.

"This is Helena, she's an 8-month-old miniature poodle, miniature poodle puppy," said Dawn Strumbel, a dog handler from Duluth, Minnesota.  "And she's actually his daughter.  And so he is actually the number two miniature poodle in the country." 

"She's from Canada, and she was number two terrier up there last year, so we figured we'd bring her down," said Doug Belter, a dog handler from Michigan. "She's the number six wire fox terrier in the country right now, so she's doing really well." 

Although the weekend was hot, there were solutions for getting over the heat.

"We have tents, so we try to keep shade for the dogs, we have grooming building is air conditioned, and most of us that show our dogs are pretty well equipped that we know, so we'll have fans for the dogs," Sorensen said. "If we're outside we can put them in our cars with the air on for a while, those types of things to keep them cool." 

"The cool coats are a lifesaver, I have to say that," said Jackie Barlow, a dog owner and handler.  "The cool coats have been amazing to keep these dogs cool."

Despite that, this show remains a favorite for all who come.

"It's a great venue, great people, they're a wonderful club," Strumbel said. "If we could just get the weather to cooperate with us sometimes, and not be 95 degrees, that would be better, but I love coming to this show, we come to this show every year."

"I try and come every year, cause it's a very good show," Belter said.  "It's a good show, the club is fantastic, they really help you out any way they can." 

Click here for results from the show.

