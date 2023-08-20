'I love coming to this show': Indianhead Kennel Club hosts annual dog show in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Sunday, around 600 dogs were entered into the Indianhead Kennel Club dog show in Chippewa Falls at The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
"What we do is we compete in the breed, and then they pick a breed winner, and then there's the seven different groups, and then they pick a group winner, and then those seven different dogs compete for best in show," said Stephanie Sorenson, the vice president of the Indianhead Kennel Club.
The show brings some of the highest-ranked dogs in the country to the Chippewa Valley.
"This is Helena, she's an 8-month-old miniature poodle, miniature poodle puppy," said Dawn Strumbel, a dog handler from Duluth, Minnesota. "And she's actually his daughter. And so he is actually the number two miniature poodle in the country."
"She's from Canada, and she was number two terrier up there last year, so we figured we'd bring her down," said Doug Belter, a dog handler from Michigan. "She's the number six wire fox terrier in the country right now, so she's doing really well."
Although the weekend was hot, there were solutions for getting over the heat.
"We have tents, so we try to keep shade for the dogs, we have grooming building is air conditioned, and most of us that show our dogs are pretty well equipped that we know, so we'll have fans for the dogs," Sorensen said. "If we're outside we can put them in our cars with the air on for a while, those types of things to keep them cool."
"The cool coats are a lifesaver, I have to say that," said Jackie Barlow, a dog owner and handler. "The cool coats have been amazing to keep these dogs cool."
Despite that, this show remains a favorite for all who come.
"It's a great venue, great people, they're a wonderful club," Strumbel said. "If we could just get the weather to cooperate with us sometimes, and not be 95 degrees, that would be better, but I love coming to this show, we come to this show every year."
"I try and come every year, cause it's a very good show," Belter said. "It's a good show, the club is fantastic, they really help you out any way they can."
