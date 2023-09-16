"I walk for Ta'Shika": Suicide awareness walk attracts hundreds

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Hundreds of people walked in support of suicide prevention in Altoona on Saturday.
This event was the 'Out of Darkness Walk,' which is put on annually at River Prairie Park by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The event gives people a space to talk about suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death for people ages 13 through 44.
Before the walk, there was an honor bead ceremony, where people held beads proudly, with different colors signifying different ways that suicide has affected their lives. People also wore bibs with names of people they are doing the suicide prevention walk for.
"I walk for Ta'Shika, I walk for myself, I walk for my son, who struggles, and I walk for every person that has that struggle and just really try to help provide that support, and just let them know that I'm here and that I'm a safe place to come to," said Janelle Moneypenny of the AFSP's Wisconsin Chapter.
As of noon on Saturday, more than $10,000 has been raised.