'I want to recover out loud': Opioid epidemic roundtable includes person recovering from addiction turned recovery coach

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin was at Marshfield Clinic in Ladysmith on Friday, taking part in a roundtable discussion with public health officials, law enforcement, and a city administrator about the opioid epidemic.
All of the people at the table have had experience with opioid and substance addiction.
"I have lived experience myself, I struggled for 11 years, and now I am in recovery, two and a half years and going strong," said Jamie Thibedeau.
Thibedeau ditched her addiction and is now a recovery coach with AmeriCorps Recovery Corps. She wants to help others who are in a situation she was in not too long ago.
"I see recovery corps, and I was like, 'yeah, absolutely,'" said Thibedeau. "I live and breathe recovery, and I want to recover out loud and help other people find their recovery."
Friday, she was able to participate in a roundtable discussion with Senator Baldwin about the opioid epidemic.
"It was just terrific to be here in Ladysmith, and hear from so many who are in the front lines of fighting our opioid epidemic, and other substance abuse epidemics that we see in our communities across the state," said Baldwin.
"To feel that they want to hear what I have to say, being seen and heard, and I feel like that can also give hope to people that are struggling too," said Thibedeau. "There is places for you at these tables, and we need you here cause what you have to say needs to be heard."
Thibedeau strongly believes that there's more than one path to recovery.
"In my personal case, I had to figure out a new framework that worked for me, and it's working, and I'm living it. I just want to spread it, and let everybody know that there are many pathways and let's figure out which one fits you and get you on the right side," said Thibedeau.
"I think if we can get everybody together and lead with love and light, we can save the future," said Thibedeau.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, resources can be found by clicking here.