Icy road conditions cited in fatal Polk County rollover crash

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A person died Monday morning in the town of Farmington after losing control of their vehicle on the icy road.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Highway 35 just south of 55th Avenue. They were notified around 5 a.m., and found one vehicle involved, occupied only by the driver.
Officials said their preliminary investigation showed the driver was going north on Highway 35 when they lost control on their vehicle on the icy road conditions. According to officials, the driver, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital but died from their injuries.