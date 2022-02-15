"If we had our way": 2022 State of the State address

(WQOW) - "If we had our way..."
It's an underlying theme set by Governor Tony Evers in this year's State of the State address. The event made its in-person return after going virtual last year before the COVID-19 vaccine was readily available.
Tuesday night's speech came with a message about things not always going as planned.
"If we’d had our way, we would’ve expanded BadgerCare and access to affordable healthcare for tens of thousands of Wisconsinites. We would’ve met two-thirds funding for the first time in two decades and we would’ve done it by fully funding our public schools. We would’ve passed meaningful legislation to address PFAS and lead and justice reform. If we’d had our way, 11,637 Wisconsinites would still be here with us today."
However, his speech also brought forth several promises and no regret or reservation over his time in office.
On Wednesday, Evers said he will sign an executive order calling for a special session to take up his surplus plan. It's a plan that would address rising costs caused by inflation and supply shortages.
"There’s no reason we can’t do this, and the rising costs Wisconsinites are seeing every day are every reason that we should," said Evers. "So, let’s find common ground, let’s pass this plan, and let’s get this done. It’s just the right thing to do."
Evers also called on the Legislature to send every Wisconsinite a $150 surplus refund to help address those rising costs. He noted Wisconsin is projected to have a $3.8 billion surplus at the end of this biennium.
Gov. Evers also announced a $5 million investment to expand the Wisconsin National Guard's wellness program. The expansion would increase access to mental health and wellness support to thousands of troops.
"This program will provide counseling, resiliency training, and crisis intervention and stress reduction programming, to help reduce burnout, take care of mental health needs, prevent suicide, and treat substance use disorders for our service members," said Evers. "And I’ll tell you right now this program will have ongoing funding in the budget I’ll propose next year."
Evers also announced $30 million to support emergency medical services and other services across the state. $20 million of those funds will be geared toward rural areas.
Gov. Evers also addressed kids' mental health and the shortfalls in resources.
"I’m announcing our new “'Get Kids Ahead' initiative to invest $15 million into additional mental health services in our schools," said Evers.
Evers went on to say in his speech that every public school district can opt in to receive these funds.
However, it wasn't just public schools. Evers is also planning to provide $25 million to the UW System to fund the tuition freeze and ensure steady tuition prices for in-state students.
This was Governor Evers forth State of the State address. If you missed it, you can watch it in full here.