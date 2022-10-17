If you use natural gas to heat your home, prepare to pay more this winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With cooler weather this week and the winter season coming soon, you may have already been turning up the thermostat, and this winter, you will likely be paying more for heat than ever before.
The winter season, which goes from November through March, will hurt customer's wallets more this year, according to officials with Xcel Energy.
Chris Ouellette, the spokesperson for Xcel Energy told News 18 customers can expect natural gas to cost 23% more than last year.
For the average household, that will cost them about $225 more for the five month time period than they paid last year. Ouellette said that this price increase isn't just a local or Wisconsin problem, but a nationwide issue as natural gas is at an all-time high.
"The price increase is really driven by the whole sale cost of natural gas, which is about at a 15 year high and that cost is paid directly to our customers without any type of a markup," Ouellete said. "We do not profit off that increase cost."
With prices increasing, there are a couple of things that Xcel recommends doing to help you save, like lowering the thermostat, turning your fan counterclockwise so that warm air is pushed down, and getting your furnace checked to see if there are any repairs needed. Ouellette said that even keeping the oven closed more when cooking and doors closed can also help keep costs down.
Xcel also wants people to know that if you are having trouble affording the bill during the winter months, you can call to work out a payment plan.