In Barron County, new highway dedication shows fallen officers will never be forgotten

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial Highway
Elliot Adams

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A permanent memorial for fallen Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel was unveiled Tuesday.

The ceremony started in the morning with family and friends present as well as officers from the Chetek and Cameron police department all present to dedicate the 7 mile stretch between Chetek and Cameron to the fallen officers.

"It's official now," said Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen. "This will forever be Emily and Hunter's stretch of County Highway Double S in Barron County."

That is the road where they were killed in the line of duty in April.

No single person took credit for the memorial though. The Cameron and Chetek police chiefs said it was mostly the work of county officials and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Barron County Administrator Jeff French said it was the police chiefs, retired highway commissioner Mark Servi and Fitzgerald who made it happen. To Fitzgerald, this shows the incredible community that is Barron County.

"When the rubber needs to meet the road, we get the job done," Fitzgerald said. "We do that together and nobody wants to take credit for anything, we do this as a team. It's not about getting credit, it's about remembering Hunter and Emily."

Most important to those involved though, was making sure that officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel will never be forgotten.

"That sign is going to be there forever," said Steffen. "You know flowers will die and come and go and candles will burn out but that's going to be there forever."

