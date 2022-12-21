In the ditch? What to know when you need a tow

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The unsafe road conditions in the Chippewa Valley aren’t good for anybody, with towing shops being a rare exception. Local towing shops tell News 18 they have been busy since the start of last week’s snowstorm, and are bracing for a lot more business.
Jake Rasmussen, the dispatch manager at Big Rig Towing & Transport in Eau Claire said the phone has been ringing non-stop, and many of the calls are due to cars sliding off the road or becoming disabled after a crash.
“You might be looking at two or three hour ETAs, before we can get to you," Rasmussen said. "So, have a blanket. Make sure your gas tank is full. If you do get picked up, it’s super handy if you can leave the keys in the vehicle, and then if you can contact local law enforcement. ‘Hey, my vehicle is here, and I do have a tow truck coming for it.’”
Rasmussen also explained car batteries and tires don’t do well in these frigid conditions, and Big Rig has had a lot of calls for flat tires and dead batteries. Checking those tires and keeping a pair of jumper cables handy can help keep towing shops' call volume down so drivers can respond faster to those who are stranded.